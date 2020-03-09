Eaton Vance Management Has $3.29 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MBB opened at $110.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $110.29.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.