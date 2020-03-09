Eaton Vance Management Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,233,000 after purchasing an additional 192,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $26.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

