Eaton Vance Management Has $3.81 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $279.08 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.43 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.