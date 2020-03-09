Eaton Vance Management Invests $3.24 Million in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.80% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.