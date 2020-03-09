Eaton Vance Management Purchases 60,357 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 28.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 37,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $5,853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 244,039,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,203,231.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.33 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

