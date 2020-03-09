Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Atlassian by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

TEAM stock opened at $144.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.91, a P/E/G ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $156.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

