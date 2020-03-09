Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

