Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,049 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

