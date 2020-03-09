Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,954 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

NYSE DLR opened at $128.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,260.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

