Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,757 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Celanese stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

