Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

