Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,244 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.