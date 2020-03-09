Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $224.91 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $154.16 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average of $209.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.60.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

