ECC (ECC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, ECC has traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. ECC has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

