EchoLink (EKO) Price Down 6.4% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $668,739.00 and approximately $51,377.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

