Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will post sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.42 billion. Ecopetrol reported sales of $6.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $21.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $23.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

Several research firms have recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE EC opened at $16.41 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,826,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,223,000 after purchasing an additional 784,180 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,218,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,235,000 after purchasing an additional 163,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 274,548 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

