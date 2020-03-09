Edgeless Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Livecoin and HitBTC. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $1,642.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.