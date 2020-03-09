EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $38,501.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

