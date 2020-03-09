Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 15,057 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 15,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $19,724.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,466.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $2,903.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 135,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,737. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.