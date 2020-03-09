Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

EW opened at $205.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

