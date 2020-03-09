Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,655 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,969 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.