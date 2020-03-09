Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE ESI opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.