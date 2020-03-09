Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $27,023,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,945,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,438,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.80. 208,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.