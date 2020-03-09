Ellaism 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $30,027.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

