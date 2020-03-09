Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $116,832.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

