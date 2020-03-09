Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0762 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $9,430.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00277294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,294,890 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, xBTCe, Upbit, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Crex24, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.