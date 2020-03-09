Enerflex Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.31. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.44 and a 52 week high of C$20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18.

Get Enerflex alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.