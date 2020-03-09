Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NYSE ET traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,788,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,105,800 shares of company stock worth $43,901,350 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 940,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,519 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

