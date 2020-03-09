Energycoin 1-Day Volume Tops $40.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $167,369.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

