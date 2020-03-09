Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of ENGH traded down C$2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$30.97 and a 1-year high of C$55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.95.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$366,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,277,070. Also, Director Eric Demirian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.04, for a total value of C$520,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,873,296. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,360.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

