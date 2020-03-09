Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.11

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bancor Network and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $90.63 million and $8.13 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin's genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. Enjin Coin's official website is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinrail, AirSwap, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Tidex, Binance, Cryptopia, Liqui, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

