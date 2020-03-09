EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

ENLC traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 207,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after buying an additional 4,338,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after buying an additional 2,428,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 1,552,237 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,587,000 after buying an additional 940,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 840,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

