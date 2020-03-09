EnterCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,835.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,125,982 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

