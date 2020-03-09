Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Entergy worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $124.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.