Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,404 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $141.49 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

