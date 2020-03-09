Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,260 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $121.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $115.47 and a 52-week high of $143.69.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.