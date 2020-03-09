Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,752 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DexCom by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $10,598,406. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $286.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.47. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 265.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.95.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.