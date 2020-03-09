Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,850 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

