Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $59.97 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.