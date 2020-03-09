Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carnival by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 7,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

