Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 582.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 88,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Edison International stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

