Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 42,542 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,542 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Liberty Property Trust worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPT opened at $61.95 on Monday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

