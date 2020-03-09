Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,216.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.91.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

