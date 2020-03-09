Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,181 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX opened at $362.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.31 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.18 and its 200 day moving average is $363.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

