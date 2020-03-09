Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 55,892 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $74.68 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.