Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,769 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:A opened at $78.56 on Monday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

