Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.05% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 63,573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $67.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

