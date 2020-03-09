Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 161,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138,363 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $164.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

