Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,061 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

