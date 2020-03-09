Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 101,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,947,000 after buying an additional 726,908 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,754,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Twitter by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 896,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,272 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $33.46 on Monday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

